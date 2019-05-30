|
|
Joseph John Evagash
Joseph John Evagash, 65, of Southbury died peacefully at 11:00am, on Wednesday May 29, 2019, after a hard-fought five-year battle with cancer. Joseph was born on September 20, 1953 in Danbury. He was a master craftsman in woodworking, and loved fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Joe and his wife MaryBeth, grandchildren Charlotte and Mason; daughter Alyssa and her husband Billy; Sister, Marie; and three brothers Tom and his wife Evelyn, Paul, and Jim and his wife Joy. Nephews Tom Jr., Danny, David, and Steven, and nieces Laura and Lynn. Friends may call Monday June 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00PM at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St, Newtown.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the
Published in News Times on May 30, 2019