The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Evagash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph John Evagash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph John Evagash Obituary
Joseph John Evagash
Joseph John Evagash, 65, of Southbury died peacefully at 11:00am, on Wednesday May 29, 2019, after a hard-fought five-year battle with cancer. Joseph was born on September 20, 1953 in Danbury. He was a master craftsman in woodworking, and loved fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Joe and his wife MaryBeth, grandchildren Charlotte and Mason; daughter Alyssa and her husband Billy; Sister, Marie; and three brothers Tom and his wife Evelyn, Paul, and Jim and his wife Joy. Nephews Tom Jr., Danny, David, and Steven, and nieces Laura and Lynn. Friends may call Monday June 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00PM at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St, Newtown.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the
Published in News Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honan Funeral Home
Download Now