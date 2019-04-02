Joseph M. Simonelli, MD

Dr. Joseph Simonelli, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Glen Hill Center. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Muckenhoupt) Simonelli.

Joe was born in Danbury on Sept. 14, 1931 to the late Erziario and Florence (Schmeltz) Simonelli. Joe graduated from Fairfield Prep, married the love of his life, Nancy, and moved to Italy to attend medical school at the University of Bologna, where he received his MD in 1958.

After moving back to Danbury, he did his Residency at St. Raphael's in New Haven and then opened his own practice at the corner of Hospital Ave. and Osborne St. until he retired in 1999.

An avid golfer most of his life, he was a longtime member of the Ridgewood Country Club and would not hesitate to give anyone who would listen a lesson. Joe was an excellent cook who loved to make Italian cuisine for his family and friends and wrote his own cookbook of his favorite recipes. In his later years he became a fan of the UConn Women's Basketball team. He also liked to read and figure out crossword puzzles and loved a good joke as much as anyone.

Joe is survived by his sons: Mark and his wife, Nancy, of Naugatuck, Steven of Waterbury, William of Danbury and Robert and his wife, Maryann, of Bethel. He also leaves behind grandchildren: Joe, Lauren, John, Nicole and Dan. His sister-in-law: Irene Simonelli of Danbury; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was predeceased by siblings, Robert, Flora and Ted.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Oncology Department at Danbury Hospital, c/o Western CT Health Network Foundation, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.

