Joseph Edward Maher
Joseph Edward Maher, born March 6, 1947 in West Orange, NJ passed away on August 26, 2019. He joined the US army in 1966 and was stationed in Germany until 1969. A graduate of Rutgers University with a Master's in Business Administration, Joe spent the bulk of his career in the defense engineering industry. Later in life, he retired from the State of CT Unemployment Services Department. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ellen, his parents James and Emily (Chalus) Maher and his brother Frank Maher. He is survived by his loving wife, Annmarie (Cerrone) Maher, their children Emily and Matthew of Newtown; his daughter Kristin (Maher) Grasseler (husband Paul) and their children Coeli and Aidan and his son Joseph D. Maher (wife Marie). He is also survived by his remaining 5 siblings Lee Van Sickle, Marguerite McCoy, James Maher, Mary Maher and Barbara Allen as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed and remembered forever. Services will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-8 PM and A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Rose of Lima (46 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470) on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LDBA.org). To leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory, please visit Danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 29, 2019