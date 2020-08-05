1/
Joseph Mastranunzio
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Mastranunzio
August 29, 1948 - April 27, 2020. Bethel - Joseph Mastranunzio "Joe," age 71, a longtime resident of Bethel, CT, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. He was born August 29, 1948, in Peekskill, NY, and was the son of the late Joseph and Florence Mastranunzio. He graduated from Peekskill High School in Peekskill NY, and was in the US Army from 1968-1970. He married his wife, Barbara, in 1970 and together moved to Bethel to raise their family. He retired as a Human Resource Manager for IBM in 1997 and worked as a Human Resource Manager for Scholastic from 2008 until 2011.
He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bethel and a leader in the parish and also served on many youth Emmaus weekends. He was an avid painter and enjoyed playing golf, reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and laughing with family and friends. He loved to travel and had a laugh and a smile that would light up a room.
He will be remembered as a great husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandfather, son and friend. Joe will be sadly missed by his wife Barbara of 49 years; his daughter Jill and husband David; his daughter Linsay; his three cherished granddaughters, Hailey, Madelyn and Marissa; his sister Susan; his father-in-law Wallace; two brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews, along with many other family members and many friends.
There are no calling hours at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved