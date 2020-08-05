Joseph P. Mastranunzio

August 29, 1948 - April 27, 2020. Bethel - Joseph Mastranunzio "Joe," age 71, a longtime resident of Bethel, CT, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. He was born August 29, 1948, in Peekskill, NY, and was the son of the late Joseph and Florence Mastranunzio. He graduated from Peekskill High School in Peekskill NY, and was in the US Army from 1968-1970. He married his wife, Barbara, in 1970 and together moved to Bethel to raise their family. He retired as a Human Resource Manager for IBM in 1997 and worked as a Human Resource Manager for Scholastic from 2008 until 2011.

He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bethel and a leader in the parish and also served on many youth Emmaus weekends. He was an avid painter and enjoyed playing golf, reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and laughing with family and friends. He loved to travel and had a laugh and a smile that would light up a room.

He will be remembered as a great husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandfather, son and friend. Joe will be sadly missed by his wife Barbara of 49 years; his daughter Jill and husband David; his daughter Linsay; his three cherished granddaughters, Hailey, Madelyn and Marissa; his sister Susan; his father-in-law Wallace; two brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews, along with many other family members and many friends.

There are no calling hours at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.



