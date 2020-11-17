Joseph "Joey O" James O'Donnell

August 25, 1984 - November 13, 2020. Joseph James O'Donnell, affectionately known as Joey O, died Friday, November 13th in a work related accident in West Haven, Connecticut. The void already felt by his family members and friends is immeasurable.

Joey was born on August 25th, 1984, to his loving parents Cathy Redman and Joseph O'Donnell. He enjoyed an active childhood with his brothers Michael and Timothy. Joey attended the Danbury, Connecticut Public Schools and excelled in Track and Field and Wrestling. Upon graduation from high school, Joey embarked on a successful career as a union steamfitter. He was very skilled and admired by his co-workers for his competence and confidence. He had natural mechanical skills and worked concertedly to master his craft.

Joey was a caring and supportive friend to many. He was reliable and could always be counted on to help his friends. He consistently demonstrated a selfless concern for others and their families. Joey was very industrious and extremely competent in anything that he undertook.

Joey truly had a zest for life and he died far too young. To use the term "larger than life" to describe Joey would be an understatement, as he had an immediate and powerful presence. He was fun loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. His presence in any setting was immediately felt and appreciated. He was a rock physically and prided himself on keeping in excellent shape. Joey was an extremely skilled fisherman and caught fish everywhere he went - including Florida, Long Island Sound, and Candlewood Lake. He also enjoyed hunting, hiking, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and quad riding.

Joey is survived by his loving wife Chrissy (Weaver) O'Donnell, his father Joseph O'Donnell of Amenia NY, his mother and stepfather, Cathy and Roger Redman of Port Charlotte, Florida, and his brother Timothy of Port Charlotte, Florida. He was predeceased by his brother Michael, his maternal grandparents Jean and Joseph Rosato and his paternal grandparents Joseph and Barbara O'Donnell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and his many friends who will miss him dearly. REST IN PEACE!



