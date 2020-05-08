Joseph Pagano
1945 - 2020
Joseph J. Pagano
Joseph J. Pagano of New Milford, CT, passed away in Danbury, CT, Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 74.
He was born December 5, 1945 in Bronx, NY, son of Evelyn (Caparo) Pagano of New Milford, CT and the late William Pagano. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in Bronx, NY and received his Bachelor's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in NJ. Joseph served in the Army and was wounded in combat during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart as a result of that wound. On August 17, 1969 he married Kathleen Croke in Brooklyn, NY. They moved to New Milford 44 years ago.
Besides his mother Joseph is survived by his wife Kathleen of New Milford, CT, Granddaughter Nicole McCarthy of New Milford, daughter Gina Gonzalez and grandson Liam Gonzalez of Tampa, FL.
A private funeral service was held for the family. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Patricia Dyke
