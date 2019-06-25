Joseph Robert Malavenda

Aug 18, 2019 - Jun 24, 2019

Joseph Robert Malavenda, 75, of New Fairfield, CT, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Danbury, CT.

Joseph was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Joseph Malavenda and Louisa Malavenda on August 18, 1943. Joseph graduated from Roosevelt High School in the Bronx, he married wis wife Hilda (Puti) Olavarria on March 5, 1966 in the Bronx and have been married for 53 years.

Joseph worked as a camera designer for General Camera Corporation as an early career then owned multiple businesses throughout his life. Joseph also served in the Army National Guard; he enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends and treasured spending time with his grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by his wife Hilda Malavenda, son Gregg Malavenda, daughter Melissa Taylor, and David Taylor of New Fairfield, CT, sister Barbara LaSorsa of South Carolina and grandchildren Sierra, Sedona, and Jake Taylor of New Fairfield, CT.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27th at Green Funeral Home on Main Street, Danbury, CT. Funeral services for Joseph will be held at St. Edwards Church in New Fairfield, CT at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28th. Burial will follow at St. Peter's cemetery in Danbury, CT.

The family of Joseph Malavenda wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering NYC and White Plains, Dr. Bloch of Danbury, CT, and the staff at Danbury Hospital who all took care of him.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering to support cancer research at https://giving.mskcc.org