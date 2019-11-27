|
|
Joseph T. Tierney
Brookfield – Mr. Joseph Thomas Tierney, age 75, of Brookfield, died Sunday, November 17th at Danbury Hospital. He has been married to the love of his life, Mona (Harris) Tierney, for the past 52 years. They have been residents of Brookfield for 42 years.
In addition to his wife Mona, Mr. Tierney was a dedicated and supportive father to his children: Colleen Martinez and her husband Kenny of Brookfield, Christopher Tierney and his wife Therese of Danbury and Jonathan Tierney of Brookfield; his sister: Maureen Wezmar and her husband Ross of Waverly, PA; and his beloved grandchildren: Jack (13), Christopher (9), Nicholas (8) and Tessa (7). He has many loved brother and sister in laws, nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his parents George Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Farrell) Tierney, and his brother, George Tierney.
His family would like to thank the incredible doctors, nurses, and nurses' aides at Danbury Hospital for their support and loving care they gave to Joe and his family during the past 7 ½ weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Rd, New Milford, CT 06776. Aws-shelter.org.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, 12/7, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019