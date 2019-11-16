|
Joseph Thomas Janell
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Joseph (Joe) Thomas Janell left this world too soon, at age 48, after a valiant battle with cancer. Despite his young age, he had made his mark on this world. He was born April 5, 1971. He graduated from NVCC with a degree in Management and worked for Cartus for almost 20 years as a Policy Analyst.
Joe was a big teddy bear; a kind person who lived life to the fullest. His love of the Patriots and Air Jordan sneakers was only exceeded by his devotion to his beloved daughter Irelynn. He loved spending time with his family, who can't imagine a lifetime without his presence.
Joe was predeceased by his son Reilly Janell, who he is now dancing with in Heaven. He is survived by his parents Joseph and Mary Janell, his daughter Irelynn Janell, his partner in life Karen Janell, his sister and brother-in-law Amy and John Polmon and their children Austin (also his Godson) and Bailey Polmon, his Godson Bryce Cabral, and several other nieces and nephews and extended family. He takes a piece of our hearts with him.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornell Memorial Funeral Home in Danbury. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Parish in Brookfield Center. As an avid Patriots fan, the family asks that you wear your favorite football gear to the services in tribute to him. Donations in his honor may be made to Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT, who cared for Joe in his final days with dignity, grace, and respect.
Published in News Times on Nov. 17, 2019