Joseph Tomaino, 90, of Danbury, beloved husband of the late Angelina (Pane) Tomaino, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 1st. He was born in Decollatura, Italy on May 8, 1929, son of the late Pasquale and Angelina Tomaino. As a young man Joe served in the Italian Army prior to emigrating to the United States in 1963.

Joe worked for many years at Castro Convertible in Danbury and finished his career at Rapid Power Technologies in Brookfield, retiring in 1995. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Danbury for many years and also attended the Bethel United Methodist Church.

Among his love for sports, especially Italian Serie A soccer, his happiest moments were spent with his family watching his grandsons play in their sporting events to making soppressata, homemade pasta and wine. He lovingly attended to his vegetable garden and taught his grandsons how to carry on the tradition. He also cherished his Saturday morning breakfasts with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his three children, Maria Parille and her husband Rev. John Parille, Pasquale Tomaino and his wife, Lynn, and Frank Tomaino and his wife, Carrieann and his most beloved grandsons, Joseph, Justin and Michael Tomaino. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters and is survived by his brother, Arnold Tomaino along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Bethel United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 6th at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00pm.

Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, Bethel, CT.

