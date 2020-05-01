Joseph A. Zandri
Joseph A. Zandri, 91, of Southbury, husband of the late Maureen (McCrystal) Zandri, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Due to the health crisis, funeral services and interment are private. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. A full obituary is to follow.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 1, 2020.