Josephine M. Tartaglia

Danbury – Mrs. Josephine Mary (Strippoli) Tartaglia, age 99, of Danbury, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home, where she was surrounded by loving family. She was the wife of the late Anthony Tartaglia.

Mrs. Tartaglia was born December 19, 1919 in Corato Bari, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lucy (Mucci) Strippoli and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She graduated 1949 from Danbury High School, worked for many years at Lee Hat Factory, Barden's and Davis and Geck. She was a devout communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Danbury, a member of the Danbury Senior Center, A.A.R.P., worked for many years at the Danbury Fair and throughout her life volunteered for many civic and charitable organizations.

Mrs. Tartaglia is survived by her son Anthony M. Tartaglia and his wife Brigitte of Brookfield, her daughter, Deborah L. Stone and her husband Thomas of Suffield, her grandson, Matthew Stone, her nieces, Lucy Blessey and her husband Richard of Brookfield, and Barbara Hebler and her husband Gregory of Unionville, VA, two great-nephews, Ryan and his wife Caitlin Blessey and Rodd and his wife Kelly Blessey, 4 great-great-nieces and nephews as well as wonderful friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Michael and Anthony Strippoli and her sister Anna Taratini.

Mrs. Tartaglia's family would like to acknowledge her caregiver of the last two years, Edith Prince for the truly compassionate care that she has provided and all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who attended to her during her final days.

Mrs. Tartaglia's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort and Healing, 30 Milestone Road Danbury, CT 06810.