Josehine K. Melody of Danbury, daughter of the late Susan and Andrew Kmetz, twice widowed, mother of 6, grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 9, passed away on November 22 of natural causes. Born January 22, 1927 in Yonkers, NY, she was 92 years old and if you mentioned that she was almost 93 you got an earful of "I'm only 92". She is survived by a sister living in Florida and outlived 7 other siblings. She worked at the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard after graduating from high school. She married Robert Rader, moved to Danbury and had 2 children, Janet Smith and Mark Rader. Not long thereafter, Robert passed away, and she then met and married Arthur Melody, Jr. with whom they had 4 children, Arthur Melody III, Dave Melody, Melissa Melody (d), and Doug Melody. She worked for the Danbury Public School System for 22 years retiring as one of the two administrative secretaries to the Superintendent of Schools. She loved her family very much and will be missed always. A memorial service will be held on November 30, 11:00am at Immanual Lutheran Church in Danbury. Donations can be made to "St. Judes Research Hospital" or "Immanuel Lutheran Church Family Life Center Building Fund". To leave a condolence or light a candle, visit www.Cornellmemorialhome.com.
Published in News Times on Nov. 26, 2019