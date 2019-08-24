|
|
Josephine Licciardi Pipitone
It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine Pipitone announces her passing on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Josephine (Pina, Nonna) will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Nina (Thomas Morrisson) and Rosemary (Paul Heintzinger), her grandchildren Thomas (Melody Tam) and Rosalie (Bradley Mauney), her cousin Fr. Giuseppe Licciardi of Detroit, MI, her sister-in-law Nina Davi and niece Giovanna Pipitone of Altofonte, Sicily, numerous family and friends in the US and Italy, as well as her great-grandpuppy Ayla and three grandkittens. Josephine will join her husband, Rosario, who died in 1982. Calling hours will be 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday August 25, 2019, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave. (at Main St.), Danbury, followed by interment at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416. https://www.padrepio.org/donate/ Josephine was born in Danbury, CT on May 19, 1929, to Rosaria D'Ignoti and Salvatore Licciardi. At the age of 14 months, she moved with her parents to their family home in Altofonte (formerly Parco), Palermo, Italy. Pina was a voracious reader, loved school and excelled academically. An only child, she was doted upon by her large extended family. She (reluctantly) learned to sew from her tailor aunt; the technical skills she acquired combined with her mother's elegance and elan helped shape her into the woman we all knew and loved. She returned to Danbury in 1955 with her husband, Rosario and five year old daughter Nina (Nuccia). A second daughter, Rosemary, was born two years later. She remained in close correspondence with her family in Sicily, especially her mother. She eagerly looked forward to the Anna Bella magazines her mother sent, which allowed her to remain in touch with the current Italian culture and fashion. The fashion forward Anna Bella inspired her to visit Carole's Textiles frequently, purchasing designer fabric remnants from NYC top fashion houses, outfitting herself and her daughters with her creations. Retiring from Amphenol RF after 30 years, Josephine enjoyed over 25 years of carefree living, making the most of her life; devoting her time to her family, her friends, and her faith. She enjoyed meeting her friends for coffee at the Danbury Fair Mall, and walked 4 miles each day, 5 days per week. Her end point was frequently Macy's, especially for one-day sales. Pina was a generous person and enjoyed giving gifts to her family and friends. Josephine valued higher education, encouraging and supporting her children and grandchildren to take advantage of their opportunities to pursue their dreams. She was an avid traveler and frequently visited her childhood home in Sicily to spend time with her large extended family. Josephine was a superb hostess who loved to celebrate occasions with traditional Sicilian, Italian, and American fusion cuisine. Many of the vegetables she served were grown in her own garden and she grew especially beautiful flowers that surrounded her home. Her grandchildren adored their Nonna and loved going to her house. As they grew older, Tommy and Rosalie's friends were welcome and frequent guests for her famous Sunday dinners. Pina was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Parish. She prayed the Rosary daily, and prayed to The Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Anthony of Padua, and to Saint Padre Pio for intercession. We will miss her.
Published in News Times on Aug. 25, 2019