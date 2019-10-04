Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josepj Bosco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josepj J. Bosco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josepj J. Bosco Obituary
Joseph J. Bosco
With great sadness we announce Joseph J. Bosco passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 81. Lovingly devoted husband of Sandra H. Bosco, cherished father of John Bosco and wife Julie, Jay Bosco and wife Deanna, Tracy Bosco, Tony Bosco-Schmidt and husband Eric, and beloved grandfather of 11. Please join us for a memorial mass honoring Joe's life on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m., to be held at St. Rose of Lima, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT. Joe will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josepj's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.