|
|
Joseph J. Bosco
With great sadness we announce Joseph J. Bosco passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 81. Lovingly devoted husband of Sandra H. Bosco, cherished father of John Bosco and wife Julie, Jay Bosco and wife Deanna, Tracy Bosco, Tony Bosco-Schmidt and husband Eric, and beloved grandfather of 11. Please join us for a memorial mass honoring Joe's life on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m., to be held at St. Rose of Lima, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT. Joe will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019