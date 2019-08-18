|
|
Joshua David Westlake
Joshua David Westlake, age 38, born in New Milford on June 7, 1981. He passed away unexpectedly on August 14 at his home in New Haven. Beloved son of Warren and Linda Westlake, brother of Liz Larson and Emily Westlake, uncle of Mike, Joey, Timmy, and Emma Larson of New Milford. Also survived by grandparents Ramon and Barbara Carano, aunts and uncles Susan Mitchell, Gary Carano, Michael and Lynn Carano, cousins Lindsey, Adam, and Michelle.
Joshua graduated from New Milford High School in 2000. He began his lifelong career as an Arborist while working with and learning from his dad at Candlewood Tree Care Co. in 1998. Josh was a gifted sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved to hunt pheasants with his beloved bird dog Ayla. He was an avid reader of the Bible and everything else that interested him to satisfy his thirst for truth, adventure, and knowledge. Joshua was handy at doing just about anything he set his mind to - landscaping, carpentry, auto mechanics. A sensitive and gentle man, he was always there to lend a hand to those in need. Most importantly, Joshua loved the Lord and all his family unconditionally. He will be sorely missed ... until next we meet.
There are no calling hours. Joshua's ashes will be placed on the family property in the Adirondacks which he so loved. Gifts in Joshua's memory can be made to of CT or The Scotty Fund in Bethel, CT.
Published in News Times on Aug. 19, 2019