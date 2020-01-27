|
|
Joyce Kovacs
Joyce Marie Kovacs 85 of Spring Hill, FL passed January 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gertrude Schirmer and Albert Schirmer, and her sisters Trudy Hulse, and Harriet Evans, and her son John Kovacs III. She is survived by her husband John Kovacs Jr.of 65 years; her son Gary Kovacs (Marisue) of FL; her daughter Susan Norkowski (Charlie); and son Donald Kovacs (Rita) of Danbury, CT. She also leaves her brothers Albert (Kay) and Richard Schirmer, both of FL; Clifford (Karen) and Alan (Bobbie) Schirmer, both of Danbury, CT; six grandchildren; nine great grand-children; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at: Central Christian Church, 71 West St., Danbury, CT on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. There will be a receiving line preceding the service at 1:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Jan. 31, 2020