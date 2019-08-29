|
Joyce W. Ward
Joyce Winifred Smith Ward, age 84 of New Milford, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday August 27, 2019.
Joyce was born February 24, 1935 in New Milford, CT, the daughter of the late William J. 'Bill' and Winifred 'Winnie' (Forte) Smith. She was a 1953 graduate of New Milford High School. The week after graduation Joyce married the love of her life Thomas J. Ward and moved briefly to Florida while Tom was in the Air Force but returned to New Milford for the remaineder of her life. She was a 45 year member of Palm Rebekah Lodge #43 in New Milford and serviced as President of the Connecticut Rebekah Assembly providing her the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Joyce had traveled extensively and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and Giants. She supported the New Milford men's Adult Softball league for many years from her reserved spot atop the hill at Veteran Way overlooking the ball field on Young's Field RD.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, Joyce is survived by her daughter Winnie Joy Braid and her husband George, four sons, Jay and his wife Karen, James and his wife Jackie, Will and his wife Lara and Tracy Ward, ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Warren W. Smith and his wife Bonnie.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Rd., New Milford, from 1 until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation are to be made to: The New Milford Hospice Home Care Program, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776
To light a candle or online condolences, visit hullfuneral.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 30, 2019