Judith Grace Corbett
Judith Grace Corbett, 71, of Danbury, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Monday, May 11th. She was born in Danbury on September 13, 1948, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Keane) Corbett. She was a graduate of St. Peter School and Immaculate High School, Class of 1966.
Judy worked for 27 years at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring as a Division Manager.
Judy became a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc., Mary McWhorter Division #38 in Danbury in 2007 and was honored as a Lady Hibernian of the Year in 2015. She served as an officer of the LAOH for five years and was involved with the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and was a co-chair of the Christmas Basket donation project. Judy was a beloved member and volunteer with the Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation, and Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center.
Judy exemplified the motto of the LAOH, "Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity.
She will be sadly missed by her four cherished sisters, Maryellen Smith and her husband, Robert, Barbara Danise and her husband, John, Nancy Shaheen and her husband, John, and Margaret Corbett and her partner, Jeff Antous; her brother-in-law, Simon Taylor; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew, who she dearly loved. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor.
Due to the current pandemic, Judy will be buried privately in St. Peter Cemetery. Her family will plan a Memorial Mass and celebration of her life in the near future.
Memorial Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the GDICF or to the AOH/LAOH Scholarship Fund, 6 Lake Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810. To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Judith Grace Corbett, 71, of Danbury, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Monday, May 11th. She was born in Danbury on September 13, 1948, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Keane) Corbett. She was a graduate of St. Peter School and Immaculate High School, Class of 1966.
Judy worked for 27 years at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring as a Division Manager.
Judy became a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc., Mary McWhorter Division #38 in Danbury in 2007 and was honored as a Lady Hibernian of the Year in 2015. She served as an officer of the LAOH for five years and was involved with the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and was a co-chair of the Christmas Basket donation project. Judy was a beloved member and volunteer with the Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation, and Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center.
Judy exemplified the motto of the LAOH, "Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity.
She will be sadly missed by her four cherished sisters, Maryellen Smith and her husband, Robert, Barbara Danise and her husband, John, Nancy Shaheen and her husband, John, and Margaret Corbett and her partner, Jeff Antous; her brother-in-law, Simon Taylor; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew, who she dearly loved. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor.
Due to the current pandemic, Judy will be buried privately in St. Peter Cemetery. Her family will plan a Memorial Mass and celebration of her life in the near future.
Memorial Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the GDICF or to the AOH/LAOH Scholarship Fund, 6 Lake Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810. To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.