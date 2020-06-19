Juergen Wolf
Juergen Wolf
Juergen Wolf, age 67, died Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at Danbury Hospital due to respiratory complications.
Juergen was born on May 29, 1952 in Kassel, Germany. After graduating from high school and studying at the University in Marburg, Germany, he moved to Danbury. After sustaining a severe brain injury, Juergen resided for many years at a Dahtar/Ability Beyond home, where he often expressed his thankfulness for the program and his caregivers. When he could no longer live independently, Juergen spent his last four years at Pope John Paul II Center nursing home, where he will be well remembered.
Juergen enjoyed reading and music. He had a special interest in Philosophy, Psychology, and Art. He particularly enjoyed walking and hiking outdoors and visiting museums. To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
