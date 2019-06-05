Resources More Obituaries for Julia Cauchi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julia Cauchi

Julia Cauchi passed peacefully on March 22, 2019 at the age of 97 at her home at Aston Gardens in Sun City Center, FL. She was born Julia Piera-Mora in Rome, Oneida, New York on October 22, 1921 to Julio Piera-Minguez and Maria Mora-Delgado. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Cauchi (1986), her infant son Joseph (1956) an infant brother Louis (1924) and her sister Ofelia Bartley (2001).

Julia is survived by her three children Diana Dlugokencky and her husband Tony of Sherman CT, Ray Cauchi and his wife Janet of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Nancy Killian and her husband Michael of Fountain Hills, AZ, 7 grandchildren Michelle Heaton (Lou), Rene Venezia (Lou), Jeanine Martin (Brian), Adam Cauchi, Shane Cauchi, David Killian and Gregory Killian, 7 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Julia traveled extensively during her childhood as her father and mother traveled to find what they would eventually call home in New York, New York. She lived around the world in places like Valencia, Spain, Havana, Cuba, Key West, FL, and many cities in New York. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in New York, NY in 1941. She turned down a four-year scholarship to Pratt University for fashion design because love won out -Julia married Joseph Cauchi On August 17, 1941. She continued her love of design by designing and sewing her children clothes. They lived in Queens, NY and then Elmont, NY until they moved to Sherman, CT in 1970 where they lived on Squantz Pond in Candlewood Echos. She and Joseph retired and moved to Sun City Center, FL in 1985.

Julia worked in Kansas with the war brides while Joseph was stationed there with the Army before his deployment to France in World War II. Living in New York she was very active with the home demonstrations of copperware shows. She was a top sales representative traveling all over New York - Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx. While she raised her children in New York she was a volunteer for various organizations and was also PTA president. Julia worked for Dolan Oil Company as a receptionist when they moved to Sherman and later she became a real estate agent for Esser Realty. While retired in Florida, Julia would continue her volunteer work in the local schools with young children.

Julia loved to do arts and crafts, reading, sewing, traveling, cooking and making jewelry. She was a big movie fan and loved the oldies. But most of all she loved her family. She was so proud and cherished every one of them.

A celebration of life will take place at the Jewish Community Center 9 Route 39 South in Sherman, CT on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 12:00. A private Christian burial will take place at the Long Island National Military Cemetery June 24, 2019 Published in News Times on June 5, 2019