Julia Holick

Julia M. Holick
Julia M. Holick, 88, of Danbury, wife of the late Stephen R. Holick Sr., died on April 4, 2020 at St. John Paul Center. She was born in Danbury on June 10, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph L. and Myrtle V. (Montgomery) Hill.
Julia worked as an assembler for Barden Corp. in Danbury for many years.
Julia is survived by her four children: Carolyn (Holick) Zillante and her husband Louie of Florida and their son Arthur and daughters Danielle and Susan and her husband Steven, great-grandsons Ryan, and Dylan,
Stephen Holick Jr. of Tennessee his son Stephen III and Girlfriend Kristina Slover of New Jersey and their son Jason and daughter Ellie, Joann (Holick) Hannigan of Florida her daughters Sarah and Emily and son Michael Hannigan Jr and great-granddaughters Valerie and great-grandson Michael III, Keith Holick and his wife Michelle of South Carolina their daughter Julia and sons Stephen, Kevin, and Keith and great-grandson Gauge. She is also survived by her three brothers, John Hill and his wife, Kathi, Joe Hill and Terry Hill; and her three sisters, Arlene Dixon, Carol Ann Schirmer, and Janice McNamara and many nieces and nephews.
Julia was predeceased by seven brothers, George W., Louis J., Donald J., Harold E., Robert C., Charles A., and Philip W. Hill as well as three sisters, Myrtle A. (Hill) Rhamsdorf, Jeanne M. (Hill) Bonner, Jacquline M. (Hill) Miller.
Visitation will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Monday, July 6th between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 12:00 p.m.
Interment will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.
Please note, due to the COVID – 19 pandemic, masks will be required at all times and social distancing will be enforced.
