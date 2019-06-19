Julianna Hack

Julianna Hack of Danbury, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Korosszegapati, Hungary and immigrated to the United States in 1959 and settled in Danbury. She became a naturalized US citizen in 1969.

She was predeceased by her husband Stephen Hack, also of Danbury. She is survived by her adult children, Gabriella Balog of Budapest, Hungary, Maria Ortega and her husband Michael of Danbury, and Janos Szente and his wife Susan of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Gina, Samantha, Sabrina, Michael, Sean, Katrina, and Sara. In addition, she is survived by five great-grandchildren: Brendan, Jordan, Shaelyn, Christopher, and Asher. She enjoyed, gardening, golf, bowling and was an avid bingo player. She worked for Fairfield Hills hospital and retired in 1983.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 (regionalhospicect.org).

Calling hours will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm with services from 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com