Julia Sally Pruchnik Espitee
Julia Sally Pruchnik Espitee, daughter of the late Catherine (Shesky) and Joseph Pruchnik, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Candlewood Valley Health on Monday, September 30, 2019. Julia is the widow of Richard (Dick) Espitee, Sr. who passed in 2012. Julia was born in New Milford on October 10, 1929, graduated from New Milford High School in 1947, and married in 1950. They resided in New Milford, CT and Barefoot Bay, FL. Julia was employed for many years in the food service industry, working at local schools. She had been a Welcome Wagon representative for several years, worked at the polls in CT and FL, and was a bird spotter for the Audubon Society. She was a member of St. Francis church in New Milford and St. Lukes in Barefoot Bay, FL. Julia and Dick traveled the U.S. for ten years, while Dick competed in the World Horseshoe Tournaments from coast to coast.
Julia was predeceased by her infant daughter, Barbara, and all of her siblings, Anna, Blanche, Eva, Helen (Lena), Mary, Josephine, Frank, Stanley, and Jacob. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Evelyn Zimlinghaus, and many nieces and nephews. Julia is survived by her children, Nancy Macklin (Robert), Richard Espitee, Jr. (Vaughn) and Alice Miller, all of New Milford, CT. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, Richard Espitee III, Kevin Espitee and Courtney Macklin, all of New Milford. Also, she was blessed with great-grandsons, Richard Espitee IV, Mason Espitee and Jake Espitee.
Julia is also survived by lifelong friends, cousin Jean Krenick of New Milford, and Eileen Phillips of Kenmore, NY. She and Eileen corresponded for sixty years via letter-writing. Her other dear friend, Madelyn Gale, predeceased her.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Candlewood Valley Health for providing her with excellent care for the last three and a half years.
A service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Interment will follow immediately at St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Candlewood Valley Health and Rehab Center, 30 Park Lane East, New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in News Times on Oct. 1, 2019