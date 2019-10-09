The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
Julie Gioia Obituary
Julie M. Gioia
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Julie M. Gioia, on October 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Julie is survived by her three beloved children.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 10, 2019
