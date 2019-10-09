|
|
Julie M. Gioia
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Julie M. Gioia, on October 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Julie is survived by her three beloved children.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 10, 2019