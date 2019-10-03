|
Julieta Monteiro Viegas
Julieta Monteiro Viegas of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, October 1, 2019 in the home of her loving sister. Julieta was born in 1935 to Alfredo and Zulmira Monteiro in Sobral, Carregal do Sal, Portugal. She met and married her beloved late husband, Carlos Batista Viegas in Lisbon and later in 1971 immigrated to Danbury, where she made a home, raised her son, and surrounded herself with loving family while being an active member of the Portuguese community in Danbury. She will join her cherished husband of over 50 years at last in heaven. She last worked at the Barden Corporation before retiring in 1995 to lead a charmed life of living half a year in Danbury and the other half in her hometown of Sobral, Portugal where she actively cultivated a large garden, made her own olive oil and wine on her ancestral land. Julieta was always happiest when she surrounded herself with family and especially during the holidays when the enticing aromas of traditional Portuguese cuisine would waft out of the kitchen and elicit esurient anticipation. She was a fun loving, generous and caring soul, always there for all of us and represented the best qualities of personal fortitude and community compassion. Through her efforts she facilitated the immigration of her younger sister and brother, who also built successful lives in the greater Danbury area and subsequently raised successful children all the while instilling a love and respect for Portuguese culture and language. Julieta leaves behind her son, Alfredo Viegas of Manhattan, New York, his wife Dora and her three grandchildren, Alessandra Viegas, Alexandre Viegas and Ariana Viegas. She is survived by her loving sister, Fernanda Carreira and brother, João Monteiro and their spouses, Joaquim Carreira and São Monteiro and their children, Betty Carreira, João Pedro Monteiro and Nuno Monteiro. We will all always cherish our memories of her and count ourselves truly blessed to have known her and called her, mãe, tia, irmã, madrinha and avó. Friends are invited to join the family at Green Funeral Home for a viewing at 9:15 a.m. prior to the mass which will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, October 7th at 10:30 a.m. To sign a guestbook in memory of Julieta, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Oct. 4, 2019