More Obituaries for June Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Middleton


1924 - 2019
June Middleton Obituary
June Middleton
June L. Middleton, formerly of Danbury, CT, passed away on October 22, 2019 in New Haven, CT.
Ms. Middleton was born June Estelle Latty in Ellsworth, Maine on July 10, 1924. She was raised in Danbury, graduating from Danbury High School in 1942. During the years she lived in Danbury, she was an active member of the First Congregational Church. She was the widow of H. Gordon Hall, Sr. of Danbury, and later of Wade Downing Middleton of New Fairfield.
She is survived by her son, H. Gordon Hall of New Haven (Donna L. Moler); her grandchildren, Foster W. Hall and Henry J. Hall of New Haven; and her daughter, Susan L. Reiner (Richard Reiner, deceased) of Danbury.
There will be a private service for the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513. Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Oct. 25, 2019
