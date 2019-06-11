Justin Gillotti

On May 22, 2019 Justin Joseph Gillotti (aka Juddy) left this earth peacefully to his final resting place in heaven. Justin had a passion for his cars and motorcycles, his animals, and more love in the world for his family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather Dr. Paul H. Fischer, mother Paula Fischer Gillotti, and his younger brother, Matthew Gillotti. He is survived by his grandmother Nancy W. Fischer, his older brother David Gillotti, his aunt Karen Fischer Perkins, his wife Jennifer Cruz Gillotti, and his son Matthew J. Gillotti. In place of funeral services his family will be holding "A Celebration of Life" on Saturday, June 15, 2019. At his home on 2 Rita Drive, New Fairfield, CT. Friends and family are welcomed to arrive at 3 p.m.in which prayer services will start at 4 p.m. Afterwards all his family and friends will be gathered to celebrate the love and passion Justin had for life. "Juddy" will forever be missed and in the hearts of those that loved him. Published in News Times on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary