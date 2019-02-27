Justin P. Petrini

BROOKFIELD – Mr. Justin P. Petrini, age 35, died peacefully in his home on Thursday February 21, 2019.

Mr. Petrini was born in Danbury on July 15, 1983, son of the late Robert and Bernadette (Dennerlein) Petrini. He enjoyed meeting new friends through the shared experience of board games, video games and role playing games. He was an enthusiastic and adventurous chef who always looked to try something new. He was an avid supporter of animal rescue, sharing his home with many beloved pets.

Mr. Petrini is survived by his fiancée Cindy Chin, his brother Robert Petrini and his aunt Christine Dennerlein.

Mr. Petrini's family will receive relatives and friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon. A Celebration of Justin's Life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at noon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to (https://www.mda.org/donate). Published in News Times on Feb. 27, 2019