Karen Lynn Andrews
Karen Lynn Andrews, 48, passed away July 5th, 2020 at New Milford Hospital after a hard fought battle with complications associated with juvenile diabetes. She was born at Danbury Hospital on July 9th, 1972 to parents Gordon J. and Susan A. Andrews, both of Danbury. She attended Danbury public schools and was a graduate of Danbury High School.
She loved spending time with family and friends and had an unwavering passion for animals and enjoyed just relaxing and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her lifelong partner and best friend Edward Noonan and her beloved dogs, Brodie, Ozzy, and Beau. Brothers Michael and Christopher and their wives Christina and Amber and one niece Madelyn. As well as, beloved great-aunt and uncle Jim and Goldie Battersby, all of New Milford.
There will be no calling hours. To light a candle or leave a condolence in her memory, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com