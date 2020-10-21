Karen E. LockwoodKaren Elizabeth Lockwood (aka Karebear to her closest friends) passed peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020. Karen was 54 and lived in Newtown, CT.She was born April 18, 1966 to her predeceased parents, Roger and Betty Lockwood of Danbury, CT. She leaves behind her sister, Gigi Barnes; her brother, Karl Lockwood; her Aunt Darlene; Uncle Bruce and Aunt Denise; as well as several cousins.Karen graduated from Henry Abbott Tech Class of 1984. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Maplewood of Newtown.Karen was active in the animal welfare societies of Newtown and Milford, CT. She loved boating with her friends at Candlewood Lake.She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her.Contributions in Karen's memory may be made to Newtown Animal Welfare, 21 Old Farm Rd., Newtown, CT 06470.