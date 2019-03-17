The News-Times Obituaries
Dorsey Funeral Home, Inc.
14 Emwilton Place
Ossining, NY 10562
(914) 941-0167
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dorsey Funeral Home, Inc.
14 Emwilton Place
Ossining, NY 10562
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ossining
Karen J. DiCesare


Karen J. DiCesare Obituary
Karen J. DiCesare
Karen J. DiCesare (Fowler) - of Danbury, CT, and formerly of Ossining, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Richmond, CA, on February 21, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Harold & Evelyn (Sleator) Fowler. She was 71.
Mrs. DiCesare is survived by her husband Peter, her son Peter J, and her grandson Bradley; her sister and brother Tommy and Kathy and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Russell.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. at Dorsey. The Funeral Service will follow at First Baptist Church of Ossining at 11 a.m. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in News Times on Mar. 17, 2019
