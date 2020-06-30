Karen Williams
Karen Williams
Karen (Kurjiaka) Williams, age 76 of New Milford, died on June 28th at Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford. She was the wife of Joseph M. Williams Sr.
Due to circumstances surrounding the Covid crisis, graveside services for Karen will be for immediate family only, on Monday July 6th at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
To read the complete obituary, leave a message of hope and remembrance, or for more information, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .



Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
