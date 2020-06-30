Karen Williams
Karen (Kurjiaka) Williams, age 76 of New Milford, died on June 28th at Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford. She was the wife of Joseph M. Williams Sr.
Due to circumstances surrounding the Covid crisis, graveside services for Karen will be for immediate family only, on Monday July 6th at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
To read the complete obituary, leave a message of hope and remembrance, or for more information, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .
Karen (Kurjiaka) Williams, age 76 of New Milford, died on June 28th at Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford. She was the wife of Joseph M. Williams Sr.
Due to circumstances surrounding the Covid crisis, graveside services for Karen will be for immediate family only, on Monday July 6th at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
To read the complete obituary, leave a message of hope and remembrance, or for more information, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 30, 2020.