Karl (Bud) E. Hoffmann III

Karl (Bud) E. Hoffmann III of New Fairfield, CT and Brewster, NY passed away at home on March 28 from pancreatic cancer at age 90. Bud, the youngest of three children, was born on July 7, 1928 in Mt. Vernon, NY to the late Karl E. and Doris (Brogan) Hoffmann II. His brother William Hoffmann and sister Jane Scarpino also predeceased him.

Upon graduation from A.B. Davis High School in Mt. Vernon, NY Bud joined the U. S. Army in 1946. He completed basic training and was assigned to the Honor Guard of Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Tokyo during the Japanese occupation. After discharge from active duty, Bud joined the New York Air National Guard as a technician, retiring in 1988 as a Senior Master Sergeant.

Never one to be idle, he continued working as a school bus driver for more than 30 years for Brewster Central School District retiring in 2001. Additionally, he was a carrier for the Danbury News-Times from 1988-2011. His volunteer and daily activities included housing the actors from the former Candlewood Theater at the family lakehouse, fostering service puppies and driving for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Bud was a long time member of the Regional YMCA enjoying daily swim/exercise classes.

Bud loved his summers on Candlewood Lake and spent as much time as he could in the summer house built by his grandfather in 1932 in Hollywyle Park, New Fairfield. Never one to fall behind the times he thought EZPass was the greatest thing since sliced bread and embraced Google at every opportunity.

He is survived by his wife of 58 glorious years Joan (Burley) Hoffmann and six children. Jacquelyn (Vincent) Zarrilli of Boca Raton, FL, Denise McKay of Sandy, OR, Doris (John) Dunning of Youngsville, NC, Terry Muth of Brewster, NY, Bruce (Leslie) Hoffmann of Danbury, CT and Douglas (Heather) Hoffmann of Fayston, VT. Grandchildren include Kristin Fuller, John Dunning, Susan Dunning, Katie Jones, Nathan McKay, Josh McKay, Jason Muth, Christina Zarrilli, Hannah Hoffmann and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by granddaughter Sarah McKay. Bud also leaves his last devoted but rather crazy golden retriever Holly.

Per his requests his remains were donated to science and there will be no services. Published in News Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary