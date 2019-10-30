|
Katherine E. "Kay" Perna
Katherine E. "Kay" Perna, age 83, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Danbury Hospital. Katherine was born June 16, 1936 in Port Chester, NY the daughter of the late Rocco and Katherine (Carlucci) Bellantoni. She was a certified ceramic teacher who enjoyed crocheting, spending time volunteering at the Elwood Hall Senior Center; she was a member of the Elmwood Red Hatters, Amerigo Vespucci Lodge #160 and the AARP #169. She was a kind, caring, loving person who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three loving children and their spouses, Manuel P. Perna III and his wife Santa of Mahopac, NY, Mary Elizabeth Rothwell and her husband Francis of Ridgefield, CT, Rocco Gerard Perna of New Milford, CT, three adoring grandchildren Zachary Perna, Daniel Gerard Rothwell and Amy Perna, one brother Anthony Bellantoni of Palm Coast, FL, also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, husband Manuel P. Perna Jr. and two brothers Nick and Joe Bellantoni predeceased her. Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday,10:00 am at St. Joseph Church in Danbury, CT. Entombment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made the Elmwood Hall Senior Center, 10 Elmwood Place, Danbury, CT 06810. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Perna family.
Published in News Times on Oct. 31, 2019