Kathleen M. Kaplan
A compassionate and loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, and Sister passed away on March 17, 2020 in the loving arms of her family. She was 59 years old. Kate was the wife of the late Howard B. Kaplan, MD. She was the daughter of M. Dorothy Barr of Newtown Connecticut and the late John B. Barr of New York City.
Kate was a graduate of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, Connecticut earning her B.S. in Nursing. Kate later went on to earn her Master's in Education with a focus in Autism spectrum disorders.
An active longtime resident of the New Fairfield community she retired after many years as a beloved school nurse at Consolidated School in New Fairfield.
Katy loved everyone. In turn she was loved by so many. Her friendships were long lasting, friends spoke of her authentic nature, truly selfless. She was the epitome of a servant to all in need. She cared for disenfranchised teens – bandaging scrapes and bruises as a school nurse - her animals and of course her many plants.
Her infectious laugh and kind lighthearted nature will be painfully missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathleen is survived by her cherished sons Jacob Kaplan of Stamford, CT, Gabriel Kaplan of Stamford, CT, Jonathan Kaplan of St Louis and her adopted son Shane of California.
Her sister Dorothy Reseska and brother-in-law Chris Reseska and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Katy's life will held at The United Jewish Center (Danbury CT) with a luncheon and "celebration of life" at Candlewood Inn (Brookfield CT.)
Due to the current crisis, services will be postponed and, hopefully, announced soon.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers (you know who you are) and Newtown Masonicare Hospice for your loving care.
Interment will be held privately by the family at King David Memorial Gardens in Putnam Valley, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the: Glioblastoma Foundation.
Published in News Times on Mar. 22, 2020