Kathleen Parkinson Rizzuto

Kathleen Parkinson Rizzuto passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 24 in Bethel, CT. Kathleen was born and raised in Wichita, KS and attended Heights High School and Wichita State University before launching a career in the hotel and hospitality industries.

Kathleen worked as Reservations Director at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Wichita and later relocated to Las Vegas for work as promotional director for the Bally's Casino Resort. In 1990 she married William Rizzuto and over the next fifteen years they resided in Orlando, FL, Pleasantville, NY, Bethel, CT and San Francisco, CA before returning to Bethel, Connecticut where they opened the first of the popular "Rizzuto's Restaurant & Bar" locations.

Kathleen enjoyed music, art, nature, sports, and animals, and as a young girl would be found daily after school and on weekends at the former Wilson Stables in N.E. Wichita, attending to her Shetland pony, Hombre. She had a special affection for her loyal companion, Halo, an Australian Shepherd who crossed the rainbow bridge in 2014.

She is survived in her immediate family by ex-husband, William Rizzuto of Westport, CT, and her two adult children Lindsay and Avery, both from Bethel, CT. Kathleen is also survived by her mother, Barbara Horton of Albuquerque, NM; a sister Valerie Rupp from Peoria, AZ; brother Mark Parkinson (former Kansas Governor) of Bethesda, MD; and brother Eric Parkinson of Fayetteville, AR. She was preceded in death by her father, marketing and advertising specialist Hank F. Parkinson of Austin, TX and her younger sister, Karen Parkinson West of Albuquerque, NM.

A private family memorial will take place at the Parkinson family farm in Scott City, KS. Local memorial plans will be announced to friends and family. Published in News Times on July 10, 2019