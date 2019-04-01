Kathryn A. Plum

Kathryn A. Plum, 80, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of Mr. Leo A. Plum for the past 56 years.

Mrs. Plum was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 3, 1939; a daughter of the late James and Veronica (Larkin) McLaughlin. Kathryn grew up on 80th Street in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, she was sister to Maureen (Butler) and James (Jimmy, deceased). She attended Fontbonne Hall Academy and matriculated to Marymount College. After Marymount, she earned a master's degree from NYU, had coursework at Hunter College, and received a second master's degree from Western Connecticut State College. A retired teacher from the New York City school system, Mrs. Plum spent much of her adult life in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Spring Lake, New Jersey before relocating to Ridgefield. She cherished her time in Spring Lake and loved entertaining family and friends. Her parties and meals were legendary. She came to Ridgefield with her husband Leo when his firm, Union Carbide, relocated to Danbury.

Kathryn was a talented and engaged teacher who taught at P.S. 104 in Brooklyn for many years. Her first experiences were in Home Economics where she enjoyed teaching others how to cook, a skill she enjoyed throughout her life. After her tenure at P.S. 104, she moved to schools in Staten Island and then to the Bronx while expanding her teaching skills to reading, science, and special education. Her final teaching experiences were in Bedford, New York after relocating to Ridgefield. Her students would note her focus on them and her willingness to entertain them with Irish brogues. She resided in Ridgefield for the past 40 years. During her time in Ridgefield, she participated in life education programs for disabled young adults. She volunteered at the Keeler Tavern Museum, was a Justice of the Peace and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church. At St. Mary's, she taught catholic education to young people. Kathy often had a talent for performing, and she would dress up in period attire for her Keeler tours, and distribute candy at Halloween in costumes.

Mrs. Plum is survived by her husband, Leo as well as her sons James (Renee) of Cincinnati and Christopher of New Britain, CT. She is also survived by her devoted sister Maureen Butler (James), and her cherished nieces Susan Butler-Smith and Kerry Butler. Her beloved grandchildren, Margot Plum of New York and Nathalie Plum of Ohio also survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. Family and friends will be invited to a luncheon following the service. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or Fontbonne Hall Academy of Brooklyn, New York. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of arrangements.