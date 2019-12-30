The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Kathryn M. Barton

Kathryn M. Barton Obituary
Kathryn M. Barton
Kathryn M. (Hill) Barton, 76, of Danbury, CT passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was the wife of Harold E. Barton, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends may call from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Remember
