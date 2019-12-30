|
Kathryn M. Barton
Kathryn M. (Hill) Barton, 76, of Danbury, CT passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was the wife of Harold E. Barton, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends may call from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 2, 2020