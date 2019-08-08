The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Reynolds


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Reynolds Obituary
Kathryn Ann Reynolds
Kathryn Ann Reynolds, age 72 of Georgetown-Redding, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born on May 17, 1947 in Norwalk, CT, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Murphy) Porter.
Kathryn is survived by Gerard "Red" Reynolds, her loving husband of 47 years. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Withall (Jimmy) of Boca Raton, FL; sister-in law, Sandra Porter of Norwalk, CT; brother-in-law Richard (Connie) Reynolds of Redding, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Jack, Richard and Harold "Butchie" Porter.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W. Church St., Georgetown, CT 06829. To offer the family online condolences visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Download Now