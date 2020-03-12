|
Kathryn S. Stevens
Kathryn S. Stevens of New Milford passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1936 in Danbury, CT, daughter of Edward and Anna (Bigham) Stevenson. Kathryn graduated from Danbury High School in 1954. She was the wife of Howard B. Stevens for over 59 years.
Kathryn was employed by Savings Bank of Danbury for over 30 years, retiring as Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager. After she retired, she served on the Board of New Preston Village Cemetery Association as Treasurer for six years.
Some of her happiest memories were celebrating holidays with family and friends, and shopping with her best friends, Joan and Ann.
In addition to her husband, Howard, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Pamela, her daughter, Elizabeth, and grandchildren, Andrew and Amanda. Kathryn is also survived by her sisters, Jean Turosky, Sally Barry, Joan Bond and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Main. She will be greatly missed by her family & friends.
There will be no calling hours. To leave online condolences, visit hullfuneral.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 13, 2020