Kathryn M. Trainor

August 10, 1956 - September 6, 2020Kathryn (Kathy) M. Trainor, born August 10th, 1956, passed away on September 6th, 2020 due to complications from her longtime battle with COPD at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation.

Kathy was predeceased by her Father Richard Clapp and Mother Jacqueline (Broadie). While she is survived and forever remembered by her son Sean Lovejoy with his loving wife Rachel alongside their four children Jayden, Tyler, Mackenzie and Landon. As well as her Daughter Chelsea Trainor with her partner Mike A Tomaino and their son Bryton. Kathy will also be remembered by her siblings Patricia (Jim) Bosscher, Jackie Porter (Robert Ratanski), Bill (Anne) Clapp & Rick Clapp with her many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was the proud owner of the original German Town Diner, as well as a Brookfield school bus driver and manager at the Institute of Children's Literature. Before retiring she was working as a waitress at the Windmill Diner in Danbury, CT. However, the job she took the most pride in was being a mom. Kathy was a biological mother of two but was referred to as mom by many. Kathy's energetic personality, kind nature, and loving spirit were simply contagious, leaving so many lives forever touched simply by being in her presence. It was not possible to spend any time around her and leave without with a heart full of joy, a smile on your face and a belly full of amazing food. One of her favorite past times were her infamous BBQs, where she could be found by the grill dancing the night away without a worry in sight surrounded by those she loved. This is how we will choose to remember her. Kathy always called the shots and never had a problem telling it how it is, even in her final moments she made it clear her life was not to be mourned but to be celebrated. Which is why the family will not be having a funeral service for her but rather a celebration of life at a later date where we can all be together safely and raise a glass in her honor sharing our fondest memories and the warmth she spread in her time here.

Anyone who would like to attend or receive updates on the celebration are asked to contact the family via email provided. MemoriesOfMom56@gmail.com



