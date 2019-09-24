The News-Times Obituaries
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
Kelly Ann Sullivan-Rogers


1975 - 2019
Kelly Ann Sullivan-Rogers Obituary
Kelly Ann Sullivan–Rogers
Kelly Ann Sullivan–Rogers, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2019, at the age of 44 years.
In addition to her parents, Kelly will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Carlos Rogers, sons Lucas Charles Rogers and Brian Patrick Rogers, sister Amy Coughlin and her husband Chris of Ridgefield, nieces Molly and Casey, and nephew Patrick.
Kelly was born June 21, 1975 in Garden City, New York, daughter of Christine (Ortlieb) Sullivan of Garden City, and Kenneth Sullivan of Estero, Florida. She was a proud graduate of Molloy College and worked as a Registered Nurse at Silver Hill Hospital.
As a nurse and mother, she made it her lifelong pursuit to nurture and help heal those in her charge, and care for those whom she loved. She enjoyed gardening, exercising, travelling, and yoga. As an avid animal lover, Kelly had a special fondness for her dogs.
Kelly's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road in Brookfield. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her name to The Brookfield Library.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 25, 2019
