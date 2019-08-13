|
|
Kennedy "Guy" Cullen
Kennedy "Guy" Cullen, 79, passed away on August 8, 2019 in Middletown, CT. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Joan (Stevens) Cullen. He was born on July 9, 1940 in Island Park, New York. His parents were William J. Cullen and Dorothy (Dickson) Cullen.
When he was 12 years old, he moved with his mother to Newtown, CT. He graduated from Newtown High School, where he excelled in sports. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart Joan and started a family. He worked at Allied Container in Newtown for many years. He was a volunteer fireman in Sandy Hook. He played in a variety of softball leagues. He coached Little League and youth basketball teams and was involved with Pop Warner football. He was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 8294.
He is survived by daughter Cory Cullen and husband, Douglas Allen, son Greg Cullen and his wife Nancy and daughter Carley VanWattum and her husband Arty. He leaves 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 3 older brothers: William, Donald and Alexander.
There will be a celebration of Guy's life on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sandy Hook Firehouse at 18-20 Riverside Rd., Sandy Hook, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Published in News Times on Aug. 14, 2019