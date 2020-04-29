|
Kenneth G. Saloom
Kenneth George Saloom, a cherished family member, friend, and member of the greater Danbury community, died among his family at his home on April 26, 2019.
The son of Lebanese immigrants, Elsie Bashara and Tufic Saloom, Ken grew up within the Danbury Lebanese community on Liberty Street. An altar boy and elementary student at St. Peters, he went on to become an All-State football player and co-captain of the Danbury High School football team in 1958-59 and was chosen for the All-State team. Ken then attended Danbury State Teachers College,where he was President of his Junior and Senior classes and instrumental in bringing Duke Ellington and his Orchestra to perform on campus.
After college Ken married his high school sweetheart, Susan Martin, and became an executive at Hoffman Fuel, after working there through high school and college and his early years teaching. After buying their first home on Ye Olde Road in Danbury, in 1968 they moved their growing young family to Candlewood Shores in Brookfield, where they raised their three children and have remained throughout their lives.
Ken was very active in sports throughout his life, and an avid Yankee and Giants fan. He coached Pop Warner football and his boys' baseball teams, played Industrial League softball with his friends at Mitchell Fuel, and tennis with his wife and friends. He ultimately developed a deep and abiding devotion to golf, heading to the course virtually every weekend morning (and as many afternoons as he could sneak in) with his friends throughout the season. He realized a lifetime goal on October 6, 1994 when he scored a hole in one at the Heritage Village Country Club, where in 2019 his friends at the Heritage Village Tournament Committee honored him for his years of service to their golfing community. And he was very pleased to have been honored by The Old Timers Athletic Association of Greater Danbury in 2002 for "his athletic prowess and contributions to area sports."
After working in southern Connecticut for Consumers Petroleum and Santa Fuel, Ken returned to close out his career at Hoffman Fuel. Ken was deeply committed to serving his hometown community, and upon his return became deeply engaged with the Danbury Lions Club, where he was named Lion of the Year in 2009-10 and a Knight of the Blind; the Salvation Army's Advisory Board, for whom he and his best friend Noel Roy would annually ring the bell for Christmas donations; the Lebanon American Club; and countless fundraisers, golf tournaments, and more.
Ultimately, Ken was a loving and caring person, known by his family and friends - and great number of colleagues and community members - to be an extremely warm, enjoyable and generous person.
Ken will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by his family and wide range of friends and colleagues. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his son Paul Saloom and his wife, Michelle Salerno of Brewster, NY; his son Stephen Saloom and wife, Deena Maerowitz of Ridgefield, CT; the daughter that he loved to dote on, Christine Saloom, and her partner Mike Argyris of Englewood CO; and his two cherished granddaughters, Rachel Saloom and Ruby Saloom.
The family is extremely sorry that because of COVID, we cannot at this time gather Ken's family, friends, and community to mourn our loss and celebrate his life. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.
To honor Ken's legacy of serving those in the greatest need, contributions in Ken's name can be made to the Salvation Army of Danbury, 15 Foster St., Danbury, CT 06810 or the Danbury Lions Club, POB 461, Danbury, CT 06813.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on May 3, 2020