|
|
Kenneth J. Cawley
Kenneth J. Cawley of New Milford, CT, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Danbury, CT, at the age of 76.
He was born December 21, 1943 in Manhattan, NY, son of the late Michael and Lucille (Sumski) Cawley. He graduated from John Jay High School in Brooklyn in 1962 then owned and operated Gays Delicatessen in Brooklyn for twenty-five years before retiring and moving to New Milford, CT thirty six years ago.
Kenneth is survived by his sister Joan Lisi and her husband John of New Milford, CT; brother Ronald Cawley of Queens, NY, new found brother Jeffrey Bland of VA; nieces Michelle, Kelly, Nicole; nephew John and twelve great-nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place on Friday March 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a funeral home service at 4:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Interment will take place in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford in the spring.
Contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 306 Industrial Park Rd., Suite 105, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in News Times on Mar. 4, 2020