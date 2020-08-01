Kenneth F. Judge
Norwalk – It is with profound sadness that we, his parents George A. Judge and Joan V. (Saunders) Judge M.D. of Brookfield announce the sudden death of our beloved son Kenneth F. Judge, age 28, of Norwalk, who died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital.
Kenneth was born July 1, 1992 in Yale New Haven Hospital and grew up in Weston, CT. He attended Weston Elementary and high school and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He loved sports and played football, Lacrosse, and basketball. He was a stellar track and field athlete specializing in the high jump.
He worked as an Accountant at the CONAIR corporation in Stamford.
Kenneth is survived by his sister: U.S. Navy Lieutenant Carolyn G. Judge M.D., many loving friends, aunts, uncles, cousins and his nephew and niece.
Due to our concern for everyone's safety during this terrible pandemic there are no calling hours. Private memorial services may be held at the convenience of the family and when it is safe to do so. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
We ask that you respect our private grief and limit your greatly appreciated condolences to the services provided online (at www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
) to enter condolences, light a candle or make a donation to Norwalk Hospital Emergency Services in Kenneth's memory.
God bless us all.