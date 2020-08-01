1/1
Kenneth Judge
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth F. Judge
Norwalk – It is with profound sadness that we, his parents George A. Judge and Joan V. (Saunders) Judge M.D. of Brookfield announce the sudden death of our beloved son Kenneth F. Judge, age 28, of Norwalk, who died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital.
Kenneth was born July 1, 1992 in Yale New Haven Hospital and grew up in Weston, CT. He attended Weston Elementary and high school and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He loved sports and played football, Lacrosse, and basketball. He was a stellar track and field athlete specializing in the high jump.
He worked as an Accountant at the CONAIR corporation in Stamford.
Kenneth is survived by his sister: U.S. Navy Lieutenant Carolyn G. Judge M.D., many loving friends, aunts, uncles, cousins and his nephew and niece.
Due to our concern for everyone's safety during this terrible pandemic there are no calling hours. Private memorial services may be held at the convenience of the family and when it is safe to do so. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
We ask that you respect our private grief and limit your greatly appreciated condolences to the services provided online (at www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com) to enter condolences, light a candle or make a donation to Norwalk Hospital Emergency Services in Kenneth's memory.
God bless us all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brookfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved