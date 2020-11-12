Kenneth Kohler
Kenneth Kohler, age 89, Of Clinton, beloved husband of Alice Swietlicki Kohler, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ken was born in Danbury on October 15, 1931. He was the son of Harold and Helen Albert Kohler. Ken attended St. Peter's School and graduated Danbury H.S. Class of 1949. Following graduation, he was enrolled in the Academy of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Field in NY and he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He then took a job as an engineer working alongside Igor Sikorsky at Sikorsky Aircraft and United Technologies for 40 years before his retirement in 1991. It was there where he met his wife Alice and raised a family in Newtown CT. Ken enjoyed racecars, spending time at the Danbury Fairgrounds and loved doing projects around the home. But most of all, he cherished the time that he spent with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife Alice of 60 years, Ken is survived by his daughter Karen Rigat and her husband Raymond J. of Clinton. Two grandchildren; Elizabeth and Raymond K. Rigat both of Clinton. He was predeceased by his brother Harold W. Kohler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary of the Visitation in Clinton, CT. Burial to follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. For online condolences, please visit www.swanfh.com