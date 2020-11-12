1/1
Kenneth Kohler
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Kohler
Kenneth Kohler, age 89, Of Clinton, beloved husband of Alice Swietlicki Kohler, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ken was born in Danbury on October 15, 1931. He was the son of Harold and Helen Albert Kohler. Ken attended St. Peter's School and graduated Danbury H.S. Class of 1949. Following graduation, he was enrolled in the Academy of Aeronautics at LaGuardia Field in NY and he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He then took a job as an engineer working alongside Igor Sikorsky at Sikorsky Aircraft and United Technologies for 40 years before his retirement in 1991. It was there where he met his wife Alice and raised a family in Newtown CT. Ken enjoyed racecars, spending time at the Danbury Fairgrounds and loved doing projects around the home. But most of all, he cherished the time that he spent with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife Alice of 60 years, Ken is survived by his daughter Karen Rigat and her husband Raymond J. of Clinton. Two grandchildren; Elizabeth and Raymond K. Rigat both of Clinton. He was predeceased by his brother Harold W. Kohler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary of the Visitation in Clinton, CT. Burial to follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. For online condolences, please visit www.swanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Mary of the Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
8606692903
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved