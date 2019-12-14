|
Kenneth P. Moss
Kenneth Philip Moss, age 79, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend of many, passed away peacefully in his home in Danbury, CT on November 21, 2019.
He was born on February 26, 1940 in NYC, NY to Philip and Elsie (Reed) Moss.
Ken always sought excellence in all his endeavors. His first job, with his brother Bob, was a newspaper route. They were recognized in their local paper for setting a new record for sales and delivery no matter the weather. He joined the Boy Scouts -Troop 17 and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1956. Ken graduated from Eastchester High School in1958, where he discovered his passion for football and wrestling becoming an intramural wrestling champion while making lifelong friends. Many of which he still has today.
He attended The Citadel Military College for his undergraduate degree from 1958-1963 where he earned placement in the Honor Squad.
He then attended Fordham University and earned his Master's Degree in Mathematics.
He met Lynn Gardner in 1963, they married in 1966, built a house in Danbury, CT and raised two daughters, Kimberly and Cindy. He enjoyed a 33 year long career as a Mathematics teacher at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, NY. There, he was involved in their sports program officiating Lacrosse, coaching Varsity Track and Field and JV Football in a perfect season. Throughout his teaching career he made a lasting impression on his students who kept in touch with him. He was often invited to BHHS reunions over the years.
As a young father he had many side jobs. Bartending proved to be another arena he excelled at. He was a staple in the 80's at the Plankhouse and El Torito, quick to make a stiff drink, lend an ear or tell a joke. He was never one to sit around idly and designed, built and furnished a sunporch in his house. His hard work paid off and he was able to buy a boat, spending summer afternoons anchored at the Cove. He would proudly maintain his property and address any problems with a quick trip to the hardware store and some hard work. He enjoyed gardening, and produced a bountiful crop each year, which he generously shared with friends and neighbors.
He and his family had many adventures over the years from spending the summers in Sagaponack, LI with in-laws in a small cottage on the ocean, riding ATC's to fish for blues, going to Disney with our two Grandmothers, driving cross country through Canada to California and back in a popup camper, many cruises and getaways he and his wife took with friends and visiting his daughter in college out West…his life was indeed well lived.
In his later years when he couldn't participate in sports anymore he strived to be The Yankees, Giants and UCONN Women's Biggest Fan. He also the Danbury High School Wrestling team and would loyally follow them…match to match…season after season.
After retiring in 1999, he played golf more regularly and joined a senior league at Richter Park. He would often end up on his boat at the end of the day to fish, read criminal mystery novels and solve the daily crossword puzzle. He enjoyed his monthly excursions to Anthonys Lake Club with good friends and food. He was always one to give advice, even when not necessary, it was always shared.
He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Elsie Moss, wife Lynn (Gardner) Moss and Brother Robert Moss. He is survived by his sister Betty and her husband Jim Selkaitis of Millington, NJ, his sister-in law Virginia Moss of Southport, SC, his two nephews Scott and Kristina Moss, Richard and his wife Jennifer Moss, his great niece Madeline and great nephew Daniel, his daughters Kim and her husband Tim Botelho and grandson Jack of Danbury, CT, Cindy Moss and her partner Rocco Gulli and grandkids Lynn and Rocky from Greenwich, CT and his late wife's beloved dog Chloe.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .
Published in News Times on Dec. 15, 2019